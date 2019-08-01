FALKNER - The Tippah County Sheriff's Department answered a disturbance call Sunday that ended with a drug arrest.
According to Sheriff Karl Gaillard, he and a deputy arrested Dalton Storm Buchanan, 25, on Sunday, July 28 for disturbance of a family in the Tippah Lake area. Buchanan was then found to have a little over two grams of methamphetamine on him.
Buchanan is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and disturbance of a family. He is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond and an unrelated $5,000 Ripley city bond.