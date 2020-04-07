RIPLEY • Dodge's Southern Style convenience store in Ripley is taking cautionary measures after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The store shut down temporarily from 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 for a cleaning service to come in and sanitize the entire store.
The business is now back open with operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Dodge's sent all the Ripley employees home to quarantine over the next two weeks but none of those employees are feeling sick or showing any type of symptoms.
Samantha Croft, the assistant store leader from the Dodge's in Booneville, worked alone on Tuesday at the Ripley location. Croft claims that the company is looking to allocate more workers from other stores in the area to help them get through this two-week period.
"We want people to know that we are still open and that this place is clean," claimed Croft.
With just one worker, the store was not cooking their typical fresh food on Tuesday but as more help arrives over the week, they will fire the fryers back up.
Croft ensured that the employee who tested positive with COVID-19 never reentered the store after she went to be tested and that all other employees have remained clear of the building.
According to The Mississippi State Health Department, Tippah County has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.