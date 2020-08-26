BOONEVILLE • NEMCC art instructor Jenna Donegan’s work will be on display in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery on the Northeast Booneville campus beginning Wednesday, August 26.
According to the artist, the exhibit consists of figural work featuring the female form.
“It’s called #goals to represent the hashtag and the mindset of achieving your goals’” Donegan explained.
This is Donegan’s second time to display her work in her “home gallery” at Northeast. She has been a faculty member at the college since 2015.
Last January Donegan’s work was featured in a solo exhibit entitled, “Submerge / Emerge” at the Mississippi University for Women Galleries.
A south Louisiana native, Donegan earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art with a minor in art history from Nicholls State University in May 2012. As a college student, she focused on figure drawing. In 2015 she earned a master’s degree in studio art from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. At Tech she created two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork through experiments with media and traditional and technological processes.
The exhibit runs from August 26 until September 28.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.