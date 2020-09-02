RIPLEY • A rustic downtown alley is about to get a facelift according to Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. The locale will be reimagined into an eclectic blues alley showcasing Ripley’s rich blues heritage.
“The purpose of the Mississippi Hills Blues alley is to shed light on a different historical era other than our usual Colonel Falkner era,” said Behm. “We will do the alley in phases. The first phase will be a blues alley that will start at the entrance to the alley and end in the middle. The second phase will start on the opposite side of the alley and end in the middle and will feature Hill Country Bluegrass artists.”
Main Street has already started installing pavers in the lane. The next step is to have four big murals of different blues artists plastered on the wall at the entrance to the alley. Behm said there will also be cutout guitars painted by local art students, colorful benches and lights to add to the ambiance featured in the alley.
The alley is located behind popular downtown shops such as Stella Boutique, Beth’s Bungalow and the Dixie Theatre. Grammy nominated artist Garry Burnside gives guitar lessons in the back of Beth’s Bungalow where the garage door opens into the alley. The area where Burnside gives his lessons will have a juke joint vibe after renovations.
The current alley, with its rustic and architectural appeal, has served as a backdrop for photo shoots used in the Southern Sentinel’s Vibe magazine the last several years. Behm hopes that the alley’s updates will make the area more accessible for photographs and serve as a local mecca for the arts.
“The area will be a nice place to have music, take pictures and it will have an outdoor art gallery feel to it. It will be unique to this area of Mississippi!” concluded Behm.