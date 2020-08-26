WASHINGTON • Earlier this month, Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced over $1,174,106.32 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant funding for safety upgrades at eight Mississippi fire departments. Dry Creek and Falkner were among the fire departments receiving funding. Dry Creek will receive $100,809.52 for new SCBAs, airbags, and masks, and Falkner will receive $42,857.14 for new SCBAs and a new cascade system.
“Each year, FEMA’s assistance to firefighters helps Mississippi communities make investments in the health, safety, and training of their emergency personnel,” Wicker said in a press release. “This first round of grants will ensure more firefighters across our state have access to the safety equipment they need to save lives.”
The grants have been awarded under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.
“Firefighters, as first responders, require proper equipment to do their jobs well. These Assistance to Firefighters Grants will help these departments acquire upgrades that they might have had to do without otherwise,” said Hyde-Smith in the same press release. “I look forward to additional grants being awarded to municipal and volunteer departments throughout the state.”
Assistance to Firefighters Grants are awarded on a competitive basis by FEMA in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
Dry Creek Assistant Fire Chief Heath Pannell said that Dry Creek’s grant money will be used to help with some of the fire department’s most significant needs, including 15 new air packs and new rescue equipment.
“My guys have been using the heaviest air packs that they make for a little over 10 years. So I was really, really proud to be able to get this for them. It’s going to be easier on them physically,” said Pannell.
“Plus, we’re getting what they call a rescue air bag. What that’s going to be used for is if a vehicle turns over on the highway, the rescue airbags are going to allow us to lift the vehicle up and possibly rescue someone.”
Pannell noted that grant funding and fundraisers are essential for local volunteer fire departments to operate. He says each fire department only receives around $12,000 from the state annually, but with the cost of insurance and upkeep on the buildings, and vehicles, that money goes quickly.
“New equipment is very expensive. New fire trucks start at $250,000. There’s no possible way we could do it without these grants. I’d like to also say there’s no way we could do it without the support of our representatives and our senators,” said Pannell.