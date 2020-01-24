DUMAS • A Dumas man was arrested by the Tippah County Sheriff's Department recently for grand larceny.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said that Johnny Harrison, 43, was charged on Monday, Jan. 13 with grand larceny. Harrison allegedly stole tires, a garden tiller, and other items totaling about $5,000.
Through the investigation, TCSD found evidence that Harrison had the stolen items in his possession at one time and that he had been seen in the area around the time the grand larceny occurred.
He also had a warrant for reckless driving, no insurance and an expired driver's license.
Harrison is out of jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond and a $1,275 justice court bond.