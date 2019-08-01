When Tippah Countians hit the polls Tuesday they will notice some new technology at their precincts, electronic poll books. Poll workers will now use an electronic tablet to check in voters instead of the bulky, printed book of names they have used in the past.
The new technology will provide several benefits, such as faster process times, reduction of human error, and ability to direct voters to the right precinct if they have shown up at the wrong one.
“North Ripley tested it (e-poll books) in the November election last year and they had no problems,” said Circuit Clerk Randy Graves. “They were processing voters faster than they ever had before.” Graves says that when poll workers get acclimated to the system, they should be able to process voters and hand them the voting card within 20 seconds. “We don’t have a lot of people having to wait a long time to vote. It just helps the poll workers process the voters more quickly, more easily and more accurately.”
Another benefit of the e-poll books is that it allows poll workers to look up the precinct of any voter in the county. “If a voter shows up at the wrong precinct, and the poll workers don’t find them in that precinct, they can search all county precincts from the e-poll book and direct the voter to the correct precinct.”
Graves says the e-poll books take away a lot of human error and ensure that everyone gets the right ballot style every time. He said in this election there are 12 to 13 ballot styles throughout the county. He also stated that the e-poll books eliminate having to have two separate printed books, a Democrat poll book and Republic poll book, at each precinct.
“When we get to school board that is when this will pay off,” continued Graves. “School board does not go by supervisor lines. You may have two school board positions in one precinct. Most precincts have at least two. North Ripley has around 1,900 voters and there were only 190 something that could vote for school board in the last election. North Ripley has 13 or 14 splits in their precinct. This will ensure the voter gets the right ballot each time.”
The poll books were completely paid for by the HAVA grant, which provides funds to improve the administration of elections for Federal office, including to enhance technology and make certain election security improvements. It also provides states with additional resources to secure and improve the election system. Tippah County received $15,000 of Mississippi’s allocated grant money. Graves says he has purchased 33 electronic poll books for Tippah County’s 24 precincts.