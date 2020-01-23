RIPLEY • Tippah County Sheriff's Department recently charged a man in two burglary cases they were investigating.
According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, Justin Howard Perry, 35, of Falkner was initially arrested by Walnut Police Department on Monday, Jan. 13 for possession of paraphernalia, expired driver's license and no insurance.
While at the Tippah County Jail, Perry was charged with two burglaries TCSD was investigating.
Perry is charged with one count of commercial burglary on County Road 626 in the Pine Grove, Dumas area. The burglary occurred on Thursday, Jan. 9. Several items were taken from a commercial shop including antique hand tools, a chainsaw, baseball cards, NASCAR memorabilia, a bed, a wheelbarrow, a firepit, and a cooler. Rainey said deputies were able to recover most of the stolen property.
Perry is also charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling which occurred on Friday, Jan. 10 on County Road 521 in the Peoples area. Rainey said that the back door of the residence had been kicked in. He said a safe containing documents was stolen along with some jewelry, knives and several other items. Most of the knives have been recovered.
Perry is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $1,500 Walnut bond, a $20,000 Circuit Court bond, a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a hold for the judge.