BLUE MOUNTAIN • A man and a woman were arrested last week after a Blue Mountain homeowner caught a burglary in progress.
Miranda Harris, 37, of Booneville and Stephen Hancock, 36, of New Albany were both arrested and charged with Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of Stolen Property.
According to Tippah County Sheriff's Department Investigator Paul Voyles, the burglary occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8130 Highway 15 S. in Blue Mountain. The owner of the home and some of her relatives had returned to the residence to get a coat around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived they heard noise coming from inside the house. They opened the door and yelled inside and then heard someone kicking out the back windows of the house.
Deputy Tommy Mason was the first officer on the scene. When he arrived, the suspects ran out the back window and a foot chase pursued through the woods behind the home and across a field. Mason and Deputy Taylor Mays were able to take the suspects into custody. Upon inspection, deputies found the suspects in possession of methamphetamine.
After returning to the scene, deputies also found a vehicle behind the house between two sheds and recovered stolen property from the home after the victim was able to identify many items.
When deputies ran the tag on the vehicle, it came back stolen from Booneville. The vehicle was towed to the Tippah County Sheriff's Department until the victim and her son, who lived with her and was also a victim, could go through the vehicle to possibly identify more stolen property from the home.
Harris and Hancock are both being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $20,000 bond each.