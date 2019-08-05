The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi held their annual convention during the week of July 7 – 12. Over 900 public school administrators from across the state were in attendance.
During the business session, Frank Campbell, Superintendent of the South Tippah School District, was elected to serve as secretary of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents for the 2019 – 2020 school year.
Dr. Phil Burchfield, Executive Director of MASS, stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Mr. Campbell next school year as Secretary of our Association. During his tenure on our Board of Directors he has shown tremendous leadership in working with legislators and other state leaders to improve the quality of public education in our state. He has also shown great leadership skills in his own district and obviously all this has not gone unnoticed by his fellow superintendents. We look forward to working with him as he moves forward to serve as President of this Association in the 2021-2022 school year.”
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) was organized in 1969. There are 139 school districts in Mississippi, all of which are eligible for membership in MASS. If a superintendent is a member of MASS, then all the other administrators in that school district automatically become members of our affiliate organization called the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi (The Alliance) at no additional costs. There are approximately 2,400 administrators, in addition to superintendents, throughout Mississippi.
This year MASS celebrates 50 years of being at the forefront of leadership for public education in Mississippi. The continuous effort of working with legislators and state leaders has given our Association an opportunity to influence many legislative issues before they become law. The MASS/Alliance coalition, in cooperation with other professional educational organizations, continues to be a strong supporter for public education funding in the difficult times of the legislative budget process.
The leadership of MASS/Alliance believes that every public school educator in this state has an obligation to provide a safe environment for our children and then make sure that each child receives an appropriate education to function effectively in our complex society. We are on a mission for our children.