High school basketball is winding down. As of this writing, seven teams remain in the hunt for a state championship.
We think all the Tippah teams – regardless of records or final standings -- deserve recognition for their efforts.
Basketball is a team sport. The team includes not only the five players on the hardwood, but the support team needed to put them there. For players and support personnel alike, each team’s season was the result of an extended effort that starting last fall.
Among those due credit are the players, the coaches who prepared them, and the parents, friends, and fans that supported them, and the employers who worked with them to accommodate the time they needed for practice and games.
There was a lot of effort a lot of people never saw. For every hour of game time, there were many more hours of practice at night or on weekends spent by coaches and players alike preparing for those games. Most of the players had to balance the demands of basketball against the requirements of schools and jobs.
As of this writing, seven Tippah teams continue the hunt for a state championship. For the others, their final won-loss record shouldn’t eclipse the fact that they represented themselves and their schools with class, and gave it all they had. At the end of the day, aren’t those the things that matter most?
Thanks for the memories, and good luck to the seven remaining teams in the playoffs.