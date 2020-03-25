RIPLEY • The Tippah County Good Samaritan Center has been seeing a surge in the number of families they serve since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On an average month, the Good Samaritan Center feeds over 500 patrons at their Ripley and Walnut branches. With businesses and industries shutting down and people self quarantining to prevent the spread of the disease, along with the lack of food in the grocery stores, the Center is seeing more and more people in need.
“We appreciate the food donations that we receive and they are very valuable to our operation,” said the Good Samaritan Center officials. “However, during this time of need your monetary donations would be more viable to our need."
The Center says they can purchase more food with those monetary donations than individuals can from stores.
“We can purchase from food banks and the USDA on the average of 15 cents a pound. We are also able to purchase considerably more, if necessary, from local sources in bulk for considerable less than can be purchased by individuals.”
The Good Samaritan Center is asking that monetary donations be mailed to Tippah County Good Samaritan Center, P.O. Box 76, Ripley, MS 38663.
If you have any questions or would like to donate to the Center, contact 662-512-0031.