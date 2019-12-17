RIPLEY -- The following people have been indicted by the Tippah County Grand Jury, during the Oct. 17 session.
The indictments list alleged crimes ranging from murder, drug offenses, sexual battery, and child abuse.
An indictment is not an indicator of guilt, but indicates that there are sufficient grounds for a trial.
Indictments do not become a matter of public record until they are served.
The session produced 82 true bills, two no true bills, three remands, heard one presentments, and examined 17 witnesses, according to Tippah County Circuit Court records provided by Circuit Clerk Randy Graves.
The following people have been indicted:
--Troy Anthony Eaton, Murder 2nd degree; Aggravated Assault.
--Mickey Tyler Dollar, Felony Child Abuse; Child Neglect.
--Katlyn Susan Gross, Felony Child Abuse; Child Neglect.
--Mickey Tyler Dollar, Child Endangerment.
--Katlyn Susan Gross, Child Endangerment.
--Reba Michelle Wooley, Possession of controlled Substance - Methamphetamine.
--Tony Gene Booth, Grand Larceny.
--Quinn Levar Coleman, Burglary of an Automobile; Grand Larceny; Taking Possession of or Taking Motor Vehicle.
--Bobby Jaron Edgeston, False Bomb Threat x4.
--Luther Greer, Grand Larceny.
--Ralph Devaughn Pate, Attempted Murder (Simple).
--Steve Derrick Richardson, Felon Shoplifting.
--Christopher Robert Rodgers, Burglary.
--Leshea Gwyn Thrasher, Uttering Forgery.
--Steve Eubanks, Burglary of a Dwelling.
--Terry Rogers, Grand Larceny.
--Jacob Riley Lewis, Attempted Escape (Jail).
--David Woods, Felon in Possession of Firearm.
--Michael Caleb Hassell, Aggravated Domestic Violence.
--Kenneth Garcia, Simple Assault-LEO
--Perry McNabb, Attempted Aggravated Assault-LEO; Fleeing LEO in Motor Vehicle.
--Candra Beth Clark, Attempted Aggravated Assault on LEO.
--Chaddrick McDonald, Aggravated Domestic Violence.
--Jennifer Lynn Graves, Grand Larceny.
--Dominque O’Neal Pegues, Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana With Intent to Sell Transfer Distribute; Enhanced Punishment.
--David Wayne Prather, Uttering Forgery; Habitual Offender.
--Aron Randy Vuncannon, Grand Larceny.
--Robert Shane Young, Grand Larceny.
--Jeremy Gaston, Sexual Battery x2.
--Joseph Lee Clark, Aggravated Domestic Violence.
--Austin Kurt Walker, Failure to Register as Sex Offender.
--Austin Kurt Walker, Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes.
--Bobbie Jean Doss, Child Endangerment 2 counts; Child Neglect.
--Amanda Kay Kimble, Child Endangerment.
--Tracy Ann Crum, Child Endangerment.
--Eric Page, Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes.
--James Cody Brown, Sexual Battery; Enticement of a Child.
--Daniel Chace Rutherford, Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.
--Brandon McKinzie, Sexual Battery – Under 14 years old.
--Amy Wheeler, Child Endangerment.
--Casey Chapman, Child Endangerment.
--Charles J Erwin, Child Endangerment.
--Rodney Gabriel Stroupe, Child Endangerment.
--Rodney Ryan Stroupe, Child Endangerment.
--Rodney Gabriel Stroupe, Child Neglect.
--Rodney Ryan Stroupe, Child Neglect.
--Shania Winkles aka Shania Barkley, Child Neglect.
--Kayla Orman Vick, Felony Child Abuse.
--Dawn Johnson, Felony Child Abuse.
--Andrew Cody Clemmer, Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana With Intent To Sell, Transfer Distribute.
--Morris Moore, Felon in Possession of Firearm.
--Jerrod Quinn Leatherwood, Grand Larceny.
--Michael Anthony Jones, Grand Larceny.
--Candra Clark, Aggravated Domestic Violence.
--Darnell Adrian Adkins, Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility; Felon in Possession of Firearm.
--Addison Conrad, Possession of Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility.
--Amanda Rena Dowdy, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
--Cody Lyn Hinson, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
--Terri Renee Lewis, Grand Larceny.
--Demarkio Kadeem Peterson, Possession of a Controlled Substance Within a Correctional Facility.
Jason Alan Robbins, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
--Markus Antwon Smiley, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine with Intent.
--Bradley Keith Thomas, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
--Jennifer Louse Voyles, Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
--Keith Lacoy Carroll, Aggravated Domestic Violence.
--Dustin Cole Miller, Child Endangerment.
--Kayla Rene Miller, Child Endangerment.
As they become available, more indictments will be published in future issues of the newspaper.