RIPLEY • A Ripley man pleaded guilty to Animal Confining without Food or Water and Simple Cruelty to Animals and was sentenced last week.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, Zac Graves, 26, was sentenced in Ripley Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 20 to 20 days to serve and $1,000 fine. Graves was arrested charged in November after a local animal rescue group found starving dogs and a dead puppy at his residence
“I truly believe the punishment doesn't fit the crime, but I am happy he at least received some jail time,” said Meagan Cunningham, co-founder of Tippah County Animal Rescue. “We are thankful to Judge Meeks for that because I expected much less. Our laws in Mississippi need to be changed and animal cruelty should be a felony. It has to start somewhere and I hope this sets precedence for Tippah County.”
Cunningham found the animals after receiving a message that there were emaciated dogs at a residence on Pocahontas Road. Graves’ wife owned the animals and was in jail at the time and Graves had been accused of not taking care of the dogs. Cunningham got permission to enter the residence from Graves’ wife and found two dogs inside, the dead puppy and a severely dehydrated chihuahua. There was no food or water put out for the dogs in the home even though there was canned food in the home. There were also several other large dogs outside the residence.
Cunningham then contacted Ripley Assistant Police Chief Scott Watson and after an investigation, he arrested and charged Graves.
“We appreciate the support that was shown by the animal rights community,” said Watson. "It was overwhelming.”
Graves is currently in the Tippah County Jail serving his sentence.
“Tippah County Animal Rescue is here and we mean business. Thankfully we have the support of the Ripley Police Department. We will not stand by silent. We are the voice for the voiceless,” concluded Cunningham.