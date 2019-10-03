RIPLEY • One hundred and ten people endured the heat Thursday morning during the groundbreaking for the Northeast at Ripley facility on City Ave. N. in Ripley. Several dignitaries representing Northeast Community College and the community spoke on the benefits of the campus to Tippah County.
An approximately $3 million project, the facility represents a "brick and mortar" presence for teaching academic coursework and providing area industry with workforce development in Tippah County. The 10,000 square foot building will include six classrooms and additional conference room space.
“Getting to this point has been a long process,” Northeast President Ford said, "but we are proud to officially break ground on this project and proud to provide local access to opportunities for higher education and workforce training to the people of Ripley, Tippah County and the surrounding area.”
"We are grateful to the Tippah County Board of Supervisors for its support and thankful to the people of Ripley and Tippah County for their patience. This facility will represent a partnership that will be beneficial to the college and this community."
During the ceremony, Bobby Martin, chairman of the board of The People Bank in Ripley, presented Northeast President Ricky G. Ford with a check for $100,000 to be used for the Ripley campus.
Northeast will teach high school equivalency (GED) coursework, dual enrollment, core academic courses, and workforce development courses at the Ripley site. It is expected to be completed in September 2020.
