On Tuesday, January 14, the inauguration ceremony of Governor Tate Reeves was held inside the House Chamber. The ceremony was originally planned to be held outdoors but due to inclement weather, the ceremony was moved inside. A packed chamber filled with legislators, statewide officials, Mississippi Supreme Court justices and other elected and appointed officials watched as Governor Reeves took the oath of office. The ceremony was followed by a festive gala held at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
The Senate took up HB 1, the deficit appropriation legislation needed to fully fund the teacher pay raise originally passed in 2019. The bill unanimously passed the Senate last Thursday and is headed to Governor Reeves’ desk. A miscalculation in the number of teachers resulted in a lack of funds for the Mississippi Department of Education to fully fund the raise last year.
Speaking of our teachers, Mississippi is celebrating the latest success in high school graduation rates. The high school graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year was 85 percent, a two percent increase over the last year. In addition, Mississippi is also celebrating the latest dropout rate which fell to a historic low of 9.7 percent. Hats off to our teachers and students!
The Mississippi Municipal League hosted a series of meetings and training sessions in Jackson this past week as a part of their mid-winter legislative conference including their Legislative Day at the Capitol. Mayors from across the State attended the sessions along with a Home Rule Rally held at the Capitol, an authority put into place by the Mississippi Legislature in 1985. The Home Rule allows a city or town to regulate its own affairs and adopt any ordinance for its city as long as it does not conflict with state law. It was great to have Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis and Alderman at Large Jon Grisham, Alderman Ward 4 Stephen Freeman, Kathi Watson and Lisa Mauney in town.
