RIPLEY • Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested a Holly Springs man earlier this month after a pursuit ended in Benton County.
According the Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey on Saturday, Feb. 1, Bradley Glass Jr, 27, of Holly Springs was driving on MS 15 near County Road 410 (Tippah Lake Road) when deputies noticed him swerving into the opposite lane. Deputies tried to make a stop to check on Glass when he took off. Deputies pursued Glass into Benton County where he eventually pulled over and was arrested without incident.
No one was injured during the pursuit, according to Rainey.
Glass has been charged with felony evasion, careless driving, improper turn, possession of paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He has been released from the Tippah County Jail on a $5,700 circuit court bond and a $1,000 justice court bond.