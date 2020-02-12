Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.