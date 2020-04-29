RIPLEY • Hospital Street is now closed to traffic as construction crews work on clearing land and building the new Tippah County Hospital. Those needing to reach the west side of the hospital, wellness center and nursing homes will need to take an alternate route.
There are two options available: N. West Street and a newly constructed access road off Market Street Extended. N. West Street is accessible from Terry Street and winds around through residential property to come out beside the Tippah County Health Department. To get to the access road off of Market Street Extended, turn West off of City Ave. North (MS 15) onto Market Street beside Thomas Wholesale Furniture (old Big Red Supermarket). At the stop sign continue on Market Street Extended. The access road is a limestone drive on the left before the apartment complex.
Tippah County reached an agreement with Diversicare and its property owner, Golden Living, to use its concrete drive as a temporary street for the access road and the County also obtained an easement from the owners of the vacant lot between Diversicare and Market Street Extended. The temporary street connects Market Street Extended with Cunningham Drive and Martindale Lane. This provides access for the limited truck traffic as well as access for hospital employees and patrons of the wellness center. Once Hospital Street is reopened, the County will close the temporary street.
The County has ordered signs to help detour traffic that will be installed next week.
County officials encourage those who use N. West Street and Market Street Extended to be cautious in that these streets go through residential areas.
The new hospital will take approximately two years to build. Century Construction Company is in charge of the project. After the new hospital is opened, the current facility will be torn down and a new street will be constructed in its place from City Ave. North to Martindale Lane as a separate project.