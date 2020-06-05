RIPLEY • "We want peace and equality, and we are here to finally say we have had enough of our people being mistreated. We want to feel like human beings. We want to be respected. We want to receive the same love we give," said Nia Colom. She is organizing the "I Can't Breathe" protest and voter registration rally that will take place in Ripley on Sunday, June 7.
The event will be held to bring awareness to the oppression of African Americans and to honor the life of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25. The rally will be located at Clayton Wammack Park on City Ave. South and will begin at 5 p.m.
Colom said the protest and rally are very personal to her as a mother of young black men.
"I tell my boys it is so unfortunate that since birth, they've had an "X" on their back. That's how black mothers see it. We have to tell our sons, 'You have to go harder than everyone else. You have to be more careful. You always have to be respectful. If you're driving, make sure you always keep your hands visible. Make sure you say 'yes sir,' 'no sir,' 'yes ma'am,' and 'no ma'am.' Make sure that you are polite. Make sure that people know that you're not a threat. Make sure you don't have your hood on your head. Make sure you keep your hands up.' These are things that we have to instill in our young, black men because if not, they're perceived as a threat."
George Floyd's death hit home to Colom. She said those types of situations spin out of control frequently and that it could have happened to her son, her uncle, her brother, or someone else she loves.
"I've been in situations myself where just because of the vehicle that I was driving, I've been pulled over by the police. I have been placed in handcuffs at nine months pregnant basically because I was driving a vehicle that looked similar to someone else's vehicle who sold drugs. I know without a shadow of a doubt that it could be any African American."
Colom stresses that not all law enforcement officers are corrupt, and she appreciates those who have helped and supported her in the past. Some, however, seek those positions to exert authority.
"I don't want to make this an issue about cops. Because it's bigger than that, it's our nation as a whole. We deal with it everywhere, and I know that it's not just blacks. I'm quite sure Caucasians deal with some form of racism. It's not to the degree that African Americans face. Even Hispanics, they get stereotyped. This country is a melting pot, but for some reason, nobody is equal. We all have a part in this in some way or another. How can you treat us this way when we labored, and we built this country?
Working in human resources, Colom has witnessed workforce inequality. She says she is grateful for the position that she is in right now, but in the past, she has watched people get overlooked because of their skin color.
"I want people to know that as an African American woman, the thing that I desire the most is peace in my life and equality. I want to be able to walk into the workplace. If I'm qualified for a position, I want to be considered for that position. I've watched Caucasian people walk in with absolutely no experience whatsoever and watched an African American train that Caucasian person, but they're more qualified for (the job). Then (the Caucasian) will be offered more money than the person who's trained them to do the job. It happens all the time, and it's gut-wrenching for me to witness it."
Colom hopes that Sunday's rally will bring love, unity, and harmony to all races and cultures.
"Should we want to know and embrace other people's culture? That's who they are. That's how God created them. To say that you love God, how can you be mad about something that comes from him? He put his hands on it, he shaped it, and he molded it. We're all beautifully and wonderfully created in His sight. So that is my passion behind what I'm doing.
"Ripley may be a small town, but it could use some love. It could use some understanding. It can use some compassion for one another. I don't believe this is as hard as we think. The Scriptures have told us that the key is love. It fixes everything. Every problem we have is fixed by love, and it's the one thing that we refuse to give to one another."
During the protest Sunday, there will be a voter registration rally with incentives for those who register, including goody bags, stickers, and pins. Several speakers will give their testimonies on civil rights and equality. There will be eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd and every African Americans who has suffered police brutality or felt unequal. A peaceful march down School Street will conclude the event.
"I think what you'll probably see is a lot of pain being released, and I'm hoping that we can release it peacefully. That's how I would like to see it be delivered. If we can release our pain with one another in unity peacefully, we've accomplished a huge milestone in this area.