Ripley • Only 30.31 percent of 14,046 registered voters in Tippah County cast their vote in the  Republican primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

In the North Half Justice Court Judge race,  Benny Jackson beat out Tommy Garrett by only six vote to claim the post.

Statewide in the Republican runoff, Tate Reeves will be the nominee for governer, Lynn Fitch snagged the Attorney General nomination and John Caldwell is the Transportation Commissioner nominee.

Here is the unofficial results on how Tippah Countians voted.

North Half Justice Court Judge

Tommy Garrett 1,144

Benny Jackson 1,150

Governor-Republican

Tate Reeves 2,270

Bill Waller Jr. 1,952

Attorney General-Republican

Lynn Fitch 2,170

Andy Taggart 1,863

Northern Transportation District-Republican

John Caldwell 1,815

Geoffrey O. Yoste 2,286

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, call the Circuit Clerk's office at 837-7370.

