Ripley • Only 30.31 percent of 14,046 registered voters in Tippah County cast their vote in the Republican primary runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
In the North Half Justice Court Judge race, Benny Jackson beat out Tommy Garrett by only six vote to claim the post.
Statewide in the Republican runoff, Tate Reeves will be the nominee for governer, Lynn Fitch snagged the Attorney General nomination and John Caldwell is the Transportation Commissioner nominee.
Here is the unofficial results on how Tippah Countians voted.
North Half Justice Court Judge
Tommy Garrett 1,144
Benny Jackson 1,150
Governor-Republican
Tate Reeves 2,270
Bill Waller Jr. 1,952
Attorney General-Republican
Lynn Fitch 2,170
Andy Taggart 1,863
Northern Transportation District-Republican
John Caldwell 1,815
Geoffrey O. Yoste 2,286
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, call the Circuit Clerk's office at 837-7370.