RIPLEY • There will be a runoff between Tommy Garrett and Benny Jackson for the Justice Court Judge North Half position next Tuesday, Aug. 27. Garrett and Jackson are running on the Republican ticket.
If you did not vote in the Aug. 6 primary or voted Republican in the primary you can vote in the runoff election. However, those who voted Democrat in the primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
Justice Court Judges have civil and criminal jurisdiction of all actions that do not exceed $3,500, whether the defendant is seeking a debt, an amount of demand or value of property to be recovered. They are members of the judicial branch of government.
In a political statement that ran in the Sentinel recently, Garrett stated: "I have been a lifelong resident of Tippah County. I have been a public servant for Tippah County for 20 years in law rnforcement. My background is extensive in different areas in law enforcement and the judicial system. I worked for the Tippah County Sheriff's Department for 15 years which included K-9 officer, investigator, narcotics. I held the title of Chief of Police for the city of Walnut for six years. I currently work for MDOT 'Enforcement Division.' I have had the pleasure to work, learn and share life changing experiences with some of the finest men and women in the county."
Jackson stated this in his recent political announcement: "There are four reasons I think I am qualified for this job and want you to vote for me: (1) I am a Christian and an elder at Mount Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church where I also serve Sunday School Superintendent. (2) I have over four years of college and realize that wisdom is the knowledge you acquire as you navigate the ups and downs of life. (3) I am honest, fair, ethical and dependable. I will show compassion to the individuals who deserve it. (4) I will do what the law says and promise to treat everyone with fairness and integrity."
Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. For more information, call the Circuit Clerk's office at 837-7370.