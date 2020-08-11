RIPLEY • A Texas man has been charged after an armed robbery, drive-by shooting and high-speed chase through Tippah and Benton Counties last month.
According to Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, Jeremiah Leland Daniels, 39, of Jacksonville, Texas, has been charged with two counties of aggravated assault, burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of armed robbery, and grand larceny.
He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $185,000 bond and a hold for Benton County. He was on parole in Texas at the time of the incidents.
Last week, Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said that Daniels had been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing in Benton County.
On Monday, July 27, Tippah County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a suspicious person brandishing a weapon in the Shiloh community. The subject was gone when the sheriff’s department responded to the call.
While searching for the suspect’s truck, TCSD received a second call reporting an armed robbery on the other side of the county. The victims in the armed robbery were able to get a tag number from the suspect’s vehicle. When the sheriff’s department ran the tag, the vehicle identification returned as a small Lexus SUV belonging to a neighbor of the original caller in the Shiloh community.
Sheriff Karl Gaillard went to the residence of the stolen Lexus and found the suspect’s abandoned truck.
The suspect left the robbery going west toward Benton County, pulled alongside a contractor van on MS 4 in the Gravestown, and shot at least six rounds into the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Benton Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle on MS 5 about six miles North of Hickory Flat. The vehicle was not spotted again until it was half a mile north of Hickory Flat.
Another deputy spotted the suspect at MS 178 and MS 5 and pursued him on MS 178 toward New Albany. During that time, the suspect hung an AR-type rifle out the window toward the deputy, but no shots were fired. They headed on toward Myrtle, then toward I-22. Sheriff Goolsby met up with the deputy on I-22 westbound toward Hickory Flat. The suspect threw the rifle out the window. The suspect slowed down, pulled over toward the medium, and stuck his hands out the window. Goolsby exited his vehicle, had the suspect get on the ground, and took him into custody.
The weapon, money, and vehicle were recovered although the vehicle appeared to be unsalvageable.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisted with the case.