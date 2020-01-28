RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a stabbing last week.
Randall Duncan, 30, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23 and charged with aggravated assault.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, a report came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that a person had been stabbed in the chest on Roberson Road.
The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to Tippah County Hospital and transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. His condition is unknown at this time.
Duncan is being held in the Tippah County Jail on at $10,000 bond.