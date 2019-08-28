RIPLEY – A Ripley man has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired Saturday, Aug. 24 in Ripley.
Ripley Police Chief Scott White said that the Ripley Police Department received a call around 4:15 p.m. Saturday that multiple shots had been fired on Northview Dr. Officers arrived at the scene, spoke with neighbors and found shell casings at 117 Northview Dr.
Officers stopped the victim, Rodriguez Carruth, of Ripley at Terry St. and Bails Road and talked to him. His car had been shot six times. The condition of Carruth is unknown at this time.
Ralph Pate Jr., 29, of Ripley turned himself in and has been charged with attempted murder. He has been released on a $100,000 bond.
RPD is still investigating the cause of the incident.