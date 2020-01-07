COTTON PLANT • Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the preliminary autopsy report ruled that the man who died after an officer involved chase on New Year’s Eve committed suicide.
McCallister said Brian Elkins, 47, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. McCallister is unsure at this time where the man was from. The vehicle he was driving had California plates and his driver’s license listed his residence as Tennessee.
According to Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, the high speed chase started in Benton County on Tuesday, Dec. 31, entered Tippah County, then Union County and back into Tippah County before ending in a crash near Cotton Plant.
The chase involved the Mississippi Highway Patrol, local officers and the suspect.
A portion of MS 15 was shut down for a few hours from Blue Mountain Production to the Union County line in Cotton Plant due to the incident.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the crash.