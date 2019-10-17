RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman for burglary Sunday according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Tony Waldon, 42, of Walnut and Jennifer Lynn Graves, 42, of Ripley were arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling on Sunday, Oct. 13. The incident occurred on MS 4 East in Ripley.
Rainey said the owners came home while the burglary was in progress. When the suspects got in their vehicle and left, the owners followed them to Walnut.
All items have not been recovered but some items recovered or still missing include a horse saddle, guns, bullets, jewelry boxes and power saws.
Waldon is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $20,000 bond and a hold for the judge and the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Graves is also being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $20,000 bond and a hold for the judge.