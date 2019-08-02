JACKSON – On Thursday, Aug. 1, The Mississippi Supreme Court denied the appeal of a man convicted of the murder of a Cotton Plant woman in 2017.
Chevelle McAlister was convicted and sentenced in Tippah County Circuit Court to life in prison for the murder of Johnna Norris and to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon in May 2018.
Norris was found shot to death on March 28, 2018 at a residence near Cotton Plant.
McAlister appealed his conviction arguing that his counsel provided ineffective assistance of counsel.
McAlister alleged that his counsel’s decision not to sever the two indictments or, alternatively, to request a limiting jury instruction concerning the felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm charge, was ineffective assistance of counsel. McAlister urged the court to find that his counsel was ineffective when the counsel did not object to arresting officer’s testimony concerning a powdery, white substance that was discovered in McAlister’s pocket.
The court concluded the defense counsel’s decisions not to sever the counts of the indictment and not to seek a limiting jury instruction were within the range of reasonable professional assistance and trial strategy. Further, McAlister cannot demonstrate that the failure to object to officer’s testimony was prejudicial to his case. The court affirmed McAlister’s conviction and his sentence.
