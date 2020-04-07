RIPLEY • On Monday, April 6, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health opened a mobile COVID-19 sample collection site at the Tippah County Fairgrounds for one day only.
afree of charge. Mississippians who had been screened as being high risk of infection gave a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
The testing site was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard collaborated with UMMC and MSDH to facilitate the collections.
At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear came to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested were not permitted to leave their vehicle.
UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.