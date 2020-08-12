JACKSON •Residents of Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis and Marshall counties.
Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.
Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.
Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday.
The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 13:
Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian
Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton
The newest testing sites for Friday, August 14:
Marion County: Columbia Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Road, Columbia
Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville
The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 15:
Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley
Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City