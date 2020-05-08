RIPLEY • A mobile food pantry is scheduled to set up at House of Prayer and Deliverance church in Ripley on Saturday.
With many struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, House of Prayer and Deliverance church saw an opportunity to help those in need.
"We wanted to be a help," claimed Pastor Terry Smith. "We wanted to be a help to this city, this community. We wanted to give back in some type of way and God blessed us with this opportunity."
The giveaway of food will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.
The church partnered with Our Hands to Yours and the Mid-South Food Bank, two organizations that specialize in helping people with a need.
"They do this a lot in Tennessee," said Smith. "We fellowship with a lot of churches up there and we contacted them to help set this up."
House of Prayer and Deliverance is located at 3530 County Road 350 in Ripley. The church asks that you bring proof of identification. If an identification cannot be shown, people can bring two utility bills for proof of residence.
"We want people to know that this is for anybody in Mississippi," stated Smith. "You don't have to be from Ripley or from Tippah County to come get what you need. We want people to come, even if they don't need the food personally, maybe they know someone else in need that they can get it and take it to."