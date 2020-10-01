RIPLEY • One man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Ripley just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Gary Stanton said it appears that the motorcycle was traveling east on MS-4 when it struck the back of an 18-wheeler making a left turn onto the highway.

Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the driver of the motorcycle, Shane Barnes, 41, died at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to release a full report Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

