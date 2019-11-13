RIPLEY - A traffic stop yielded drug charges earlier this week, according to Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
James Swinford, 43, of Myrtle was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 10 by the TCSD in Ripley and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, improper turn and a probation violation.
He is currently being held at the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond, a $1,250 Justice Court bond, and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.