BOONEVILLE, Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Office of Continuing Education will open its 2020 Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT) class on Thursday, July 30 in Holliday Hall on the Booneville campus.
Registration will happen in Holliday Hall Room 118 on Thursday, July 30 with classes meeting each Tuesday and Thursday night from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Cost for the course is $625 and includes $400 in tuition, $55 malpractice insurance and $165 in textbooks for the class.
Class size is limited to 15 (fifteen) participants.
For those looking to attend the class, participants must be certified in the American Heart Association CPR Basic Life Support with an expiration date after December 2020, have a physical examination and drug screening done by a physician or licensed nurse practitioner, received the influenza vaccine, have a TB skin test or chest x-ray done prior to class, begin the Hepatitis B vaccine three (3) shot series with at least one of the three injections prior to the start of class or have the Titer test completed if the three-shot series was completed previously, received the two-dose Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, provide proof of age from a government-issued driver’s license, have a high school diploma or GED and score silver overall on a Career Readiness Certificate, have a minimum 17 composite score on the American College Test or read at a tenth (10th) grade level on the Test for Adult Basic Education (TABE) and a notarized criminal background affidavit.
For more information about the 2020 Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT) course offered by the Northeast Office of Continuing Education or any other continuing education class at Northeast, email continuinged@nemcc.edu or call 662-720-7296.
To register for the class, visit http://www.nemcc.edu/continuinged/healthcare/emt/