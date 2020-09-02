BOONEVILLE, Miss. -- Northeast Mississippi Community College acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during a virtual Honors Ceremony at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Northeast usually holds an in-person Honors Ceremony for employees, students and parents but due to the global COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, this year’s Honors Ceremony was held virtually.
During the virtual event, 25 Northeast students were presented with academic excellence awards for the divisions of business and engineering technology, fine arts, health sciences, languages and humanities, mathematics and sciences and social, behavioral, and applied sciences.
Olivia Hill of Ripley received the academic excellence awards for the Division of Languages and Humanities.
Christopher James Hancock of Ripley and Iliana Hardy of Blue Mountain received the academic excellence awards for the Division of Fine Arts.
Meagan Hill, an associate degree nursing (ADN) student from Ripley was the division’s Most Outstanding Student.
Northeast’s Honor’s Day serves as a ceremony to recognize the school’s top students in each division – business and engineering technology, fine arts, health sciences, humanities and languages, social, behavioral and applied sciences and mathematics and sciences -- along with the Who’s Who Among American Junior Colleges nominees, Higher Education Appreciation Day, Working for Academic Excellence (HEADWAE) recipients, All-Mississippi Academic team members, Scholar’s Bowl team members, the 2020 Northeast Hall of Fame inductees and acknowledgement of the Tremendous Individual Performance (TIP) and Teaching Outstanding Performance (TOP) award winners.
In total, approximately 175 different employees and students were recognized for their accomplishments throughout the school year during the 2020 NEMCC Honors Ceremony.