BOONEVILLE, Northeast Mississippi Community College officials have issued the college’s Guide to a Safe Return to Campus.
Northeast’s “Guide” includes information on Health & Safety, Academic Life, Campus Life, Finance and Business Operations, Human Resources, and a section on Athletics Return to Play. Officials also address safety measures for campus operations and events in the multi-page document.
Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said the purpose for the “Guide” is simply to have all the information regarding the college’s plans for any COVID-19 related issues available to students, their families, faculty and staff in one document.
“My cabinet and I have been meeting weekly since the beginning of the pandemic to make certain the college is as prepared as it can be for any scenario that may become reality due to the virus,” Ford said.
“We wanted the entire college community to be on the same page as we moved forward toward having students and visitors back on campus this fall.”
Under Health and Safety, Northeast employees, students and community members visiting campus are encouraged to practice safe social distancing protocols and hand sanitizing stations are located throughout. Northeast employees will also go through health and safety training and COVID-19 protocols will be distributed to all students via email and social media.
Face coverings are to be worn by all employees, students and visitors while on any Northeast campus. Face coverings must be worn in all classrooms, labs, and shared office spaces regardless of physical distancing and must be worn when in an enclosed office where two or more people are present. Face coverings are not required in individual residence hall rooms, public outdoor settings, enclosed office spaces with a single person present, or in dining facilities while eating.
Academically, Northeast will offer students a variety of choices when attending classes at one of the nation’s top community colleges.
Northeast offers traditional face-to-face classes starting on August 3 and ending before the Thanksgiving holidays, hybrid classes with a mix of face-to-face and online learning and fully online education choices. Online classes begin August 24.
During face-to-face classes, classrooms have been set up to adhere to social distancing requirements and masks are to always be worn.
For those living in the college’s residence halls, one main entrance will be used for each residence hall while the lounge areas and kitchens are closed during the pandemic. Visitation is discouraged and each residence hall will have its own curfew to monitor in-and-out traffic.
For those taking part in the college’s dining services, one main entrance will be used to access the college’s cafeteria and the eating space will be set up to adhere to all social distancing requirements. Grab-and-go selections will be made available and buffet lines are closed. For those accessing the Tiger Grill, a mask will be required for all services.
Any student events scheduled throughout the 2020 fall semester will be subject to masks and social distancing requirements. However, the college will offer a wide variety of virtual programming on NEMCCTV.com and will stream large events on NEMCCTV.com as well to help mitigate the crowd size and supply options for those who choose not to attend. Programming will also be offered in multiple locations to minimize the crowd size.
As the college returns to athletics, student athletes will be screened each day and will undergo temperature checks daily before taking part in team activities.
Coaches are to send team activity schedules to the athletic training staff by noon the day before so that screenings can take place an hour before any team activity. Athletes must undergo checks for each different team activity.