BOONEVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College Adult Education is reserving seats now for day classes beginning Monday, Aug. 31 and evening classes beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Day classes will be held Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until noon. Evening classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Take the GED or HiSet exam to earn a high-school equivalency diploma or learn the skills you need to succeed with the Smart Start curriculum.
Earn national certifications. Learn how to find a satisfying, good-paying career. Learn the skills employers are looking for--all at no cost to you.
For more information call 662-720-7184 and move forward at Northeast Mississippi Community College.