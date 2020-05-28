BOONEVILLE, Miss - Each May Northeast Mississippi Community College concludes its annual commencement exercises with a third ceremony which recognizes students from its Adult Education program who have earned their High School Equivalencies or have completed the MIBEST or Career Pathway program.
Despite restrictions on large social gatherings and distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is no different.
Northeast is staging a Drive-Through Graduation to recognize these students on Friday, June 5 from 4-5 p.m. on Cunningham Boulevard on the Booneville campus.
Students will receive certificates and be officially congratulated by Northeast Adult Education staff and administrators, including President Dr. Ricky G. Ford and Executive Vice President Dr. Craig-Ellis Sasser.
“We are always proud of these students and this accomplishment,” President Ford said. “Most of them have had to overcome challenges or adversity to get to this stage and we feel it’s very important to recognize them."
“We will be respectful and follow all the guidelines that are in place to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” Ford continued. “We won’t be shaking anyone’s hand as we usually do and our staff will wear masks.
"The only time graduates will have to get out of their vehicle is if they want a photograph taken."
Participants will turn onto Ellis Avenue from Second Street and be directed by Campus Police to a check-in station at Burgess Activity Center. From there, vehicles will proceed around the Boulevard and process to diploma jacket presentation stations where students will be greeted by President Ford or Executive Vice President Sasser while they remain in their vehicle.
A valid government issued photo ID is required to participate.
An optional stop for a photo will be available on the west side of Bonner Arnold Coliseum. Photos may be downloaded at nemcctigers.smugmug.com.
Weather permitting, the ceremony will be live streamed on nemcctv.com, Black Channel.
For more information and to reserve your spot, contact the Adult Education office @ 662-720-7184 or email ajbaggett@nemcc.edu .