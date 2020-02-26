RIPLEY • When Tippah Countians hit the polls next month for the presidential primary there will be two new polling places.
Last year, North Tippah School District asked the circuit clerk’s office to move the polls out of the schools. Three North Tippah locations had previously held elections on their campuses: Chalybeate, Falkner Elementary and the North Tippah School District office.
Supervisors are currently constructing a building on the old Chalybeate Head Start land to use for Chalybeate’s polling place in upcoming elections, however, it will not be ready for this election and the Chalybeate precinct will vote at Chalybeate Elementary this primary as in the past.
In the Tiplersville precinct, voters will vote at the County Maintenance Shop at 1171 County Road 316. North Falkner voters will now vote at Falkner Baptist Church.
For more information or if you are unsure where you vote, contact the circuit clerk’s office at 837-7370.