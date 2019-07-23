CORINTH - According to published reports, North Tippah School Superintendent Bill Brand has been named to replace Larry B. Mitchell as superintendent of Alcorn County Schools beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
The Alcorn County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve Brand's three and 1/2 year contract and a yearly $138,000 salary.
Brand has been the superintendent of North Tippah School District for the past two years. The move will leave the North Tippah superintendent post open.
As of this time, it is unknown when Brand's last day will be at North Tippah or who will replace him as superintendent.