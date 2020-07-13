BOONEVILLE • Despite delays due to storm damage in the early Spring and the added obstacle of the COVID-19 global pandemic, construction on the Northeast Mississippi Community College facility in Ripley is taking shape.
Located on a 10.5 acre site on Hwy. 15 (across from Farrow-Ward Ford and between Martin Street and Parkview Drive), the 10,000 square foot building will include six classrooms and additional conference room space.
CIG Contractors, Inc. of Corinth, Miss. is serving as the general contractor on the project.
“The building is currently on schedule to be complete at the end of October,” Northeast executive Vice President Craig-Ellis Sasser said.
“The building has permanent power now,” Sasser continued. “The walls are primed and tile installed inside. Outside, the sewer is hooked to the city and underground cabling is complete. Underground storm drainage is also complete.
“For August, CIG is planning to finish pulling wire for security cameras, IT, television, and data/phone, finish painting the walls, continue putting out stone in the parking lot in preparation for paving, and pour several concrete areas.”
Sasser said the college is in the process of ordering furniture and finishings, but there will be no classes or operations in the facility until January 2021.
An approximately $3 million project in Tippah County, the facility represents a “brick and mortar” presence for teaching academic coursework and providing area industry with workforce development.
Northeast will teach high school equivalency (GED) coursework, dual enrollment, core academic courses, and workforce development courses at the Ripley site.