CIG Construction of Corinth was awarded the bid with construction having started September 23.
Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford is happy to have all the paperwork approved and ready to see activity on the construction site.
“Getting to this point has been a long process,” Ford said, "but we are proud to officially break ground on this project and proud to provide local access to opportunities for higher education and workforce training to the people of Ripley, Tippah County and the surrounding area.”
"We are grateful to the Tippah County Board of Supervisors for its support and thankful to the people of Ripley and Tippah County for their patience. This facility will represent a partnership that will be beneficial to the college and this community."
Pryor-Morrow's Rud Robison and Charles Watson designed the facility and local companies Cook-Coggin Engineers, Scott Engineering Company, and Fowler Engineering provided structural engineering and civil engineering services.
An approximately $3 million project in Tippah County, the facility represents a "brick and mortar" presence for teaching academic coursework and providing area industry with workforce development.
Northeast will teach high school equivalency (GED) coursework, dual enrollment, core academic courses, and workforce development courses at the Ripley site.
Completion date of September 2020.