On May 3, drive-in service began at 10 a.m. These services will continue weekly for the time-being, while the weather permits. On inclement days, the services will be recorded inside and uploaded to our Facebook page. Announcements and prayer requests will continue by text message.
This week’s service began with a song from the Mathis Family, “Who Am I?” and another from Bro. Terry Wilburn, “Remember Me.” Bro. Don’s message came from Luke 21:7-28.
The prominence of this pandemic is not how it has impacted our world, but what the Bible says will happen in the future. Jesus warns His disciples of the coming destruction of the temple in Jerusalem, and they ask Him two questions. When will this happen? And What will be the signs?
Jesus warns of the Antichrist. Examine the word you hear and be sure it is from God. Study God’s word and do not be deceived. There will be wars and rumors of wars. Don’t be terrified. Don’t let fear rule your life. There will be earthquakes and famines and fearful sights in the heavens.
Persecution will come. Christians today are persecuted across the world. Faith in Jesus is becoming unpopular when practiced openly in public. When this comes, we have two choices. Either stand up for your beliefs or renounce your beliefs and run and hide.
Jesus tells us we will be protected.
What signs?
Jerusalem will be surrounded. There will be signs in the skylights. The coming of the Son of Man. The ultimate sign will be when Jesus returns. He will take control of this out-of-control world we are living in.
Disturbing precedences are being made now.
Government control. Global catastrophe will lead to the rise of the Antichrist. Churches will be shut down. Biological agents created and weaponized. Preparation of socialistic government as a new world order. Discussion of tracking citizens to make sure they comply with government mandates.
But there is hope! Jesus is alive! He died on the cross and rose again in victory over death. Jesus is coming! He is in control!
Remember to pray the pandemic victims, our elected officials (state and federal), and all the essential workers. Stay home when you can and stay safe always. Wear masks in public places and wash your hands often. Places are reopening but the virus is still around.