May 31 marked our first in-house service in a while. Some members still stayed in their vehicles in the parking lot and, listening through their radio. They are still not comfortable in small groups. Plans are being made to get back to some semblance of normal. More services and Bible Studies/Prayer meetings will be added over the coming weeks and months.
Elizabeth Dollar was back playing the piano. The congregation lifted their voices in unison to sing together, “The Family of God,” once again lead by Bro. Terry Wilburn. Bro. Terry also blessed us with “I Will Rise.” The Mathis Family sang, “In His Time,” helping us to remember God hears all our prayers and answers each one in His time, according to His will. Bro. Don’s message, “The Captain of Our Salvation” was taken from Hebrews.
“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that He, by the grace of God, might taste death for everyone. For it was fitting for Him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things in bringing many sons to glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect though sufferings.” Hebrews 2:9-10.
Three ideas here are: to see Jesus for the suffering of death; to see Jesus tasting our death, and to see Jesus completed through the suffering of death. Jesus became human in order to suffer the consequences of my sin. Jesus tasted death for everyone. Then we see Jesus completed, having fulfilled His mission of bringing many to glory. We would never be able to reach the Father and heaven, without Jesus’ sacrifice paying the way.
Franklin Graham called for a day of prayer for May 31. In this prayer he asked that we pray for peace, prospective, patience, and an outpouring of wisdom for everyone, especially our leaders. We should also remember the COVID 19 patients and care givers, our President, Vice President, our Congress, and our state and local leaders. We should continue these prayers daily. We are living in troubled times. It is important to remember that God is in control. He hears our prayers, and everything will work out for those who are faithful.
The Lord’s Supper was observed using “fellowship cups,” which are prepackaged help to prevent spreading germs. The offering is also set up where you can drop it in designated areas, so nothing must be passed around from hand to hand. Seating is also spread out to allow for social distancing. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and health of everyone.
We will have a business meeting on Sunday, June 14 after our worship service, if everything goes as planned.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy.