BLUE MOUNTAIN • Tippah County Sheriff's Department deputies rerouted traffic on MS 15 Tuesday afternoon at Blue Mountain Production after a high speed chase ended in a crash between Blue Mountain and Cotton Plant.
Few details are available at this time but the crash happened on MS 15 Tuesday, Dec. 31 and reportedly involved the Mississippi Highway Patrol, local officers and the suspect.
Both MHP Public Information Officer Jason Roe and Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the crash.