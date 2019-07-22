RIPLEY - A teenager was involved in a one-car accident on Ashland Road Monday morning, according to Ripley Police Department Chief Scott White.
Hannah Grant, 18, was traveling eastbound on Ashland Road (MS 4 West) in Ripley around 10:03 a.m. Monday, July 22 when her white 2017 Nissan Altima left the road, overturned and came to rest in a pasture. Grant was treated at the scene by Tippah EMS and transported to Tippah County Hospital where she was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. RPD is still investigating the case.