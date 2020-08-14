RIPLEY • One man has died and another injured after a shooting that occurred at Tippah Lake Deli around 10 p.m. last night.
According to Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister, Brian Weeden, 26, of Pontotoc County, died after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said Weeden was shot one time in the chest. The bullet passed through him and struck Austin Moudy, who was standing nearby, in the lower abdomen. Moudy was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was in stable condition as of last night.
William Akin, 21, of Tiplersville, has been arrested for manslaughter. Akin is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Rainey said that an argument between Weeden and Akin had begun Wednesday night which resulted in Weeden being arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Weeden bonded out Thursday around 6 p.m. Rainey said the sheriff's department is still investigating but it appears that it was a coincidence that Weeden and Akin were both at Tippah Lake Deli at the same time Thursday evening.
This story is still developing. Updates will be posted as they become available.