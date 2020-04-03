RIPLEY • The Ripley Presbyterian Church will host its annual Holy Week services Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15 at noon each day. The services will be held online this year.
"With the onslaught of the Coronavirus, we are doing an online 10–15 devotion this year using Facebook live," said RPC pastor Jody Hill.
The speakers for each day are as follows:
On Monday, April 13, the preacher will be Rev. Jason Franklin from Ripley First United Methodist Church.
On Tuesday, April 14, Dr. Jeff Moore from Falkner Baptist Church will be preaching.
On Wednesday, April 15, the preacher will be Rev. Jody Hill from Ripley Presbyterian Church.