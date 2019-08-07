RIPLEY – The annual Tippah County land tax sale is scheduled for later this month according to the Tippah County Tax Collector’s office.
This year the sale will be held online instead of at the courthouse. This will allow bidders to access the auction from any device (phone, tablet or computer); purchase liens from the comfort of their home or office; access property tax roll data instantly; tracks activity and purchases in real-time; and enter max bids ahead of time to streamline the bidding process.
The online address for the sale is www.govease.com/auctions. Those wishing to bid must register with the site as well as send a check and copy of your W9 to the tax collectors office in order to qualify for bidding. This must be done prior to bidding. Payments can be sent to Tippah County Tax Collector, 102C North Main, Courthouse, Ripley, MS 38663.
“There are many new features that this service will bring to the participants of the auction and our office will provide a user orientation for those concerned about using the new system,” said Tippah County Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins. The live session will be at the courthouse courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The auction website is also offering weekly online webinar training sessions at training.govease.com.
For more information contact the tax collector’s office at 662-837-9410 or the GovEase support line at 769-208-5050.
The land tax sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.