TUPELO • Family and friends recently presented the second annual Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship to Paul Anglin of Walnut recently. Karlee Avery and Ashley Pulse were also recipents.
The Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship is awarded to individuals who are pursuing a career in an emergency health care-related field. Spruiell was one of three people who died Nov. 19, 2017, in a medical helicopter crash in rural Arkansas. The helicopter, which was operated by Pafford EMS and Air Methods, was en route from Pine Bluff, Ark., to DeWitt, Ark., when the crash occurred.
Spruiell joined the North Mississippi Medical Center family in 1992 as a paramedic and later transferred to CareFlight as a flight paramedic. He earned an associate degree in nursing and transitioned into the role of flight nurse in 2000. He was promoted to chief flight nurse in 2015. Spruiell acquired many professional accreditations and graciously shared his knowledge and passion with others.
Anglin, who lives in Walnut, is a 2018 homeschool graduate. He works as an Emergency Department technician at North Mississippi Medical Center and plans to train as a paramedic through Itawamba Community College. Anglin, who is licensed as an Emergency Medical Technician, has served with the Walnut Volunteer Fire Department for two years. After attaining his paramedic license, he would like to get critical care certification so that he can serve as a flight paramedic. “I love helping people and I am good at keeping them calm during examinations and in stressful conditions,” Anglin said. “I am also good at listening to what the patient is telling me and applying it to their care.”
Scholarship recipients can include those pursuing a career as a trauma surgeon, emergency medicine physician, registered nurse, paramedic or emergency medical technician (EMT). Recipients can be high school seniors preparing to enter college or individuals currently in the workforce about to embark on a second career. The Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship is founded in memory of his impressive work ethic and passion to help others, whether in the field or in the classroom. His wife Lisa will serve on the selection committee each year. To learn more or to donate to the Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship, visit www.nmhsfoundation.org.