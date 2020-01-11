TIPPAH COUNTY • Storms swept through Tippah County during the early morning on Saturday, Jan. 11 damaging homes and properties in Ripley, Walnut and Chalybeate.
Emergency personnel worked most to the day to remove trees from roadways and homes.
Tippah Electric Power Association reported widespread outages across the county and into Benton County and Hardeman County, Tennessee.
The traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 72 and MS 15 was out for a couple of hours and was being treated as a four way stop.
The Northeast in Ripley campus that is currently under construction received damage to its front and back walls on the east and west sides of the building.